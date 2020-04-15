wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite
The empty arena shows continue for both NXT and AEW Dynamite, although NXT is likely to be live as RAW was this past week. The lineup for that show includes:
* Finn Balor vs. Fabian Aichner
* Tournament for interim cruiserweight champion begins: featuring Jake Atlas, KUSHIDA, Tony Nese, Drake Maverick, Akira Tozawa, Jack Gallagher, Isiah ‘Swerve’ Scott and El Hijo del Fantasma)
* Charlotte Flair makes first appearance as NXT Women’s Champion
* Velveteen Dream to address Adam Cole’s challenge for face-to-face confrontation
The lineup for AEW Dynamite features:
* No Holds Barred Empty Arena Match for AEW World title: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Jake Hager
* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana
* Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar D
* Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor
* Britt Baker in action
* Shawn Spears in action
