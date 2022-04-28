Preview For Tonight’s Intimidation Games Episode of MLW: Fusion

Tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion features matches from their Elimination Games show from WrestleMania weekend, and the preview is now online. You can check out the preview below for the show, which airs on YouTube at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT:

Major League Wrestling presents the 2022 Intimidation Games special event tonight at 8pm ET featuring a Triple Threat for the World Heavyweight Championship and much more, streaming worldwide for free on MLW’s YouTube channel and Saturday nationwide on cable and dish on beIN SPORTS.

* World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

* Microman, Aramis, and KC Navarro vs. Arez, Mini Abismo Negro and Gino Medina

What happens when Alex Hammerstone faces not just one but two of the greatest threats and rivals of his career? Find out as Hammerstone defends the World Heavyweight Championship in a Triple Threat against Jacob Fatu and Mads Krugger at the 2022 Intimidation Games.

Can the resilient and battle tested Hammer fend off the Samoan Werewolf and the masked mercenary at the same time to emerge still the champ, or will we see a brand new champion crowned? Tune in and find out!

The Clout Couple of Alicia Atout and Richard Holliday have confirmed they will be in attendance. Will the rarefied romance impact the outcome of the main event?

Who was the mysterious masked man who jumped the Young GOAT? After being blindsided by a masked assailant during his 5-way bout for the National Openweight Championship, World Middleweight champ Myron Reed demands answers.

Hot off another successful title defense, National Openweight Champion Alex Kane has guaranteed just one thing: The Bomaye Fight Club will be live and in person at Intimidation Games and they have a big statement to make.

The “World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman will be in acation as he teams with Aramis and KC Navarro to take on Strange Sangre’s Arez, Mini Abismo Negro and Gino Medina! Will Gangrel’s brood of miscreants finally do in Microman?

Join Rich Bocchini and Joe Dombrowski as MLW presents Intimidation Games!