Production Notes From Last Week’s WWE Raw & Smackdown

A new report has some production notes from last week’s episodes of WWE Raw and Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that Tyson Kidd was still absent from this week’s shows, having been away since the January 14th Smackdown. It was also noted that the Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte & Sonya Deville at WWE Elimination Chamber has been in the works for a few weeks, and that the Black History Month segment was not listed on the internal rundowns for the show.

Additionally, the following producers worked on segments:

* No producer was listed for the promo with Bobby Lashley and MVP.

* Kenny Dykstra was the producer for WWE Main Event’s Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin vs. Dirty Dawgs match.

* Shawn Daivari produced the Main Event match between Veer and T-Bar.

* Jason Jordan produced the dark match from Smackdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. He also produced the pre-show dark match of Mansoor & Drew Gulak vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky.

Finally, while Raw hits the 1,500 episode mark on February 21st, there’s been no word on any kind of special presentation for the show.