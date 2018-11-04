Promotion Says Sid Vicious Canceled Appearance Because Owner Supports Donald Trump

– An independent promotion says that Sid Vicious cancelled a scheduled appearance after he learned the owner is a Donald Trump supporter. Xcite Wrestling claimed in a Facebook post on Friday that Vicious “decided not to get on a plane” after finding out that Jonny Moose is pro-Trump.

At the show, which took place last night, Xcite had a wrestler dress as Sid and hit a powerbomb on another member of the roster, as you can see below: