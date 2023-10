PWA Black Label Colosseum Night Two Results 10.22.23: Zack Sabre Jr Competes In Main Event, More

PWA Black Label held the second night of their Colosseum show on Sunday, with Zack Sabre Jr. in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* PWA Colosseum 2023 Semifinal Match: Paris De Silva def. Matt Basso

* PWA Colosseum 2023 Semifinal Match: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Jude London

* Wayward Brewing Co. Six Pack Challenge: Caveman Ugg def. Ben Braxton, Billy Preston, David Streamer, Jay Sorbet and Nathan Pidgeon

* Last Man Standing Match: Backman def. Jack Pain

– Cherry Stephens, DELTA, Emman Azman & Jack J. Bonza def. Jessica Troy, The Joker And The Thief, & The Tuckman

– North Shore Wrestling def. Digby From Big Red Fire Truck & Mat Diamond

* PWA Colosseum 2023 Finals: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Paris De Silva