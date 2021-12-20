PWA vs. MCW Worlds Collide Results 12.19.21 – Ricky South vs. Adam Brooks, More

PWA and MCW presented their joint Worlds Collide show in Thornbury, Australia over the weekend, and the results are online. You can see the full results below for the show (per PWInsider), which aired live on FITE TV:

* Slex pinned Lyrebird Luchi with the Flexection (MCW up 1 – 0)

* Gore pinned Jimmy Townsend after Kracker Jak interfered.

* Paris de Silva and Mat Diamond beat Stevie Filip and Tome Filip (MCW & PCW tied 1 – 1)

* Ballroom Blitz: Jessica Troy won the vacant MCW Women’s Title over Skylar Cruize, Cherry Stephens, Chanel Phoenix, Lily Blaze, Aysha, Kingsley, and Delta.

* MCW Intercommonwealth Championship Match: Royce Chambers pinned Rocky Menero with an inside cradle to win the title.

* Jack J. Bonza pinned Mitch Waterman after interference from Kingsley (PWA up 2 – 1)

* Caveman Ugg, Mikey Broderick, and Tyson Baxter beat Mick Moretti, Mat Rogers, and Kai Drake (MCW & PCW tied 1 – 1)

* Ricky South pinned Adam Brooks after interference from Mick Moretti (PWA Black Label wins 3 – 2)