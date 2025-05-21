QT Marshall’s 1FW Will Debut In Atlanta In July

1FW, the promotion run by QT Marshall, will debut at Center Stage in Atlanta this July with their ‘Summerstage’ event. It happens on July 25.

1FW Announces Partnership with Dalton Carpet with “SUMMERSTAGE” Event!

ATLANTA, GA— May 21, 2025 — 1FW, the premier provider of family-friendly professional wrestling in the greater Atlanta area, is proud to announce a new partnership with Dalton Carpet One, a trusted name in kitchen ,bath & flooring solutions across Georgia. This exciting collaboration kicks off with “SUMMERSTAGE,” 1FW’s biggest event of the summer, set to take place at the iconic Center Stage Theater in downtown Atlanta on Friday, July 25th, 2025.

“This partnership is a perfect match,” said QT Marshall, founder of 1FW and a nationally recognized wrestling star. “Dalton Carpet One is a name synonymous with quality and community values—just like 1FW. Together, we’re bringing unforgettable entertainment to Atlanta fans in a way that’s both exciting and family-oriented.”

“SUMMERSTAGE” at Center Stage – A Historic Venue for a Major Event

The choice of Center Stage as the venue for “SUMMERSTAGE” is no coincidence. This legendary Atlanta venue has a rich history in professional wrestling, having hosted countless major wrestling events and promotions over the past several decades. From regional territories to televised national broadcasts, Center Stage has been a proving ground for some of the sport’s biggest names. Its intimate setting and electric atmosphere make it the perfect location for 1FW’s most anticipated show of the year.

“SUMMERSTAGE” will feature top-tier talent from 1FW, thrilling matches, and surprises for fans of all ages. With the support of Dalton Carpet One, this event promises to elevate the live experience and continue 1FW’s mission of delivering high-quality, accessible entertainment for the whole family. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.com and at 1FWLive.com. Tickets start as low as $15.

Presale and Ticket On-Sale Information to be announced soon! Please follow along on our social media pages for more information and announcements.

