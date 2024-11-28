QT Marshall Recalls Teaming With RD Evans In ROH, Says Evans Helped Him Have More Fun

QT Marshall teamed up with RD Evans in ROH back in 2013, and said that Evans did a lot to help him find the fun in wrestling again. The two teamed up in ROH as Marshall Law, and now both work backstage in AEW. Marshall spoke about working with Evans during his interview with Fightful and you can see some highlights below:

On Evans coming into AEW after he finished with TNA: “Bryan Danielson did pitch him to our legal team and Tony, and then I kind of pitched him as well. It was like, ‘Oh, we’ve already heard that name come up.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, he just left TNA.’ He was always cool to me and, we did team together and stuff.”

On working with Evans in ROH: “Like I said, when I first got to Ring Of Honor back then, I was very serious about certain things and then once I kind of saw the writing on the wall, which was for me, I didn’t want to be there. I just didn’t like it. It wasn’t my style of wrestling as everyone could tell and it was putting a lot on my body and my mind. So once I got in there with RD, I was starting to have more fun, then by the end I actually just started enjoying it. Like, ‘Oh, this is like an odd couple tag team that we can have a lot of fun. I can be a little more serious. He could be a little more funny,’ and so on and so forth.”

On Evans’ work in AEW: “But we always stayed in touch. He’s been great and I think Tony has really taken a liking to him and just how he does stuff backstage and with the promos and he’s got really good ideas and just he’s a good person to have around.”