wrestling / News
Rafael Morffi Explains Why AEW Runs Chicago So Often
May 22, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has made Chicago one of its regular locales, and Rafael Morffi recently explained why. The VP of Live Events recently appeared on Talk is Jericho and explained that the city is a great market for them in terms of attendance, citing the fact that they did two shows there last summer that did big business.
“I’ll say this: there’s not one city in America that can have two million-dollar gates… in the same summer in two different venues like we did last year in Chicago,” Morffi said (per Wrestling Inc). “There’s a reason why we go to Chicago a lot.”
Morffi also noted that AEW has great realationships with the city’s venues and that their deals with venue partners there have led to their success.
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray and Mark Henry Want Mercedes Mone To Appear At AEW All In
- John Cena Told Austin Theory Backstage That He Didn’t Believe Him As A Character
- Note On Original Plan For STRONG Women’s Title At NJPW Resurgence
- Trish Stratus in Purple Gown, Chelsea Green, Kayla Braxton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos