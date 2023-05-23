Rafael Morffi Explains Why AEW Runs Chicago So Often

AEW has made Chicago one of its regular locales, and Rafael Morffi recently explained why. The VP of Live Events recently appeared on Talk is Jericho and explained that the city is a great market for them in terms of attendance, citing the fact that they did two shows there last summer that did big business.

“I’ll say this: there’s not one city in America that can have two million-dollar gates… in the same summer in two different venues like we did last year in Chicago,” Morffi said (per Wrestling Inc). “There’s a reason why we go to Chicago a lot.”

Morffi also noted that AEW has great realationships with the city’s venues and that their deals with venue partners there have led to their success.