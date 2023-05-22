Rafael Morffi Doesn’t Believe WWE Regularly Books Venues Specifically To Hurt AEW

AEW VP of Live Events and Touring Rafael Morffi doesn’t believe that WWE has regularly booked venues in order to hurt AEW. WWE has been accused of booking venues in order to keep other companies out or to hurt shows set to take place shortly after them, and Morffi weighed in on the topic while appearing on Talk is Jericho.

“There’s markets where [WWE is] there either after or a week or two before us, but I think a lot of that is pure coincidence,” Morffi said (per Wrestling Inc). “There may have been one or two times; I think they may have conveniently booked a show before us… They were there a month before us in Laredo, yeah. But then you have stern conversations with venues; in that case, the venue didn’t let me know until they announced it. So you have some strong conversations with venues…I tell every venue: ‘Make the most amount of money you can from both of us. Just find some time for us.’ And most venues love hearing that.”

Morffi previously worked with WWE and Impact before joining AEW.