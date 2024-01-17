– During an interview on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Superstar Randy Orton discussed how wrestling John Cena for a title at WrestleMania. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“A dream match for me would be to somehow find myself in a situation where I’m fighting Cena at WrestleMania for the title. I don’t know how you get there, I’m not saying it’s gonna happen. But I have never wrestled John at WrestleMania in a singles match. We had some wars back in the day, so being able to revisit that after all this, I think it’s not only something that I would want, I think the fans would eat it up too.”

At this month’s Royal Rumble event, Randy Orton is set to challenge WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the title along with LA Knight and AJ Styles. The event is scheduled for Saturday, January 27 at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.