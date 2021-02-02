Randy Orton Wants Karrion Kross on the Main Roster, Asks Why He Hasn’t Been on Austin’s Podcast

– It appears Randy Orton has given former NXT World champion Karrion Kross a big endorsement. Earlier today, WWE Superstar Randy Orton responded to a promo by Karrion Kross on Twitter, and he noted that he wanted Kross to come up to the main WWE roster so they can fight, make money, and have some beer together.

Orton tweeted, “Get yo ass up here and let’s fight make some $ and crack a beer. Wtf you waiting for??? Time? F*** time. Haha I’ll set my alarm.”

Additionally, Orton noted to WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin that Austin should have him on his podcast. He tweeted, “I think it’s fucked up @steveaustinBSR hasn’t had me on yet. Baddest mfer to lace a pair of boots and prob one of the top GOATS of all time. Real talk. Where you at Steven?”

Austin later responded, “Patience, Randall. Patience.” You can view that exchange below.

