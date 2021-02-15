WWE News: Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai Send Message to Women’s Tag Champions, Johnny Gargano Comments on Takeover Win

– Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai have a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles following their NXT Takeover win, and they have a message for the champions. WWE posted video after the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals in which Kai and Gonzalez reacted to their win, as you can see below:

“The first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners aren’t intimidated for their upcoming challenge against the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.”

– Johnny Gargano was also victorious after his NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day victory over Kushida, and praised himself after the win: