Ratings Breakdown For Most Recent Episodes of AEW Collision & Dynamite

As previously reported, last Saturday’s AEW Collision rose from the show’s lowest viewership ever, as it had 476,000 viewers. It was also up in the key 18-49 rating, which was 0.15 (199,000 viewers). It also had an 0.11 in 18-34. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite rose in viewership, getting 888,000 viewers, while holding steady in 18-49 with an 0.31 in 18-49 (402,000 viewers). It also had an 0.23 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for both shows, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

Collision was #14 for the night on cable behind a lot of sports and was the best-rated non-sports show on all of TV. In its time slot, it was #3 on cable behind the Texas vs. Alabama game on ESPN (7,963,000/2.22) and the Pat McAfee simulcast on ESPN 2 (799,000/0.28 meaning a total of 8,762,000/2.50). It had more competition on network TV on FOX with Oregon vs. Texas Tech (2,554,000/0.68), ABC with Wisconsin vs. Washington State (2,278,000/0.46) and CBS with UCLA vs. San Diego State (1,076,000/0.23). The competition was actually tougher on television than last week, as network and cable for college football was up 60.9% in viewers and 72.8% in 18-49. However last week had more direct competition for wresting fans thanks to the WWE Payback event on Peacock, which had over a million streams.

Compared to last week, the show was up 38% in viewers, up 38.2% in 18-49 and up 89.7% in 18-34. It had 53,000 in men 18-34 (up 140.9%), 21,000 in women 18-34 (up 23.5%), 74,000 in men 35-49 (down 7.5%) and 50,000 in women 35-49 (up 100%). The audience was 63.8% male in 18-49.

Q1: Jon Moxley vs. Action Andretti – 424,000 viewers, 171,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Moxley vs. Andretti/Roderick Strong & The Kingdom promo/Kris Statlander vs. Robyn Renegade/Jade Cargill returns/Outcasts promo – 521,000 viewers (up 97,000), 204,000 in 18-49 (up 33,000)

Q3: Eddie Kingston & Claudio Castagnoli interview/Bullet Club Gold vs. Aero Star, Dios de Inframundo & Gravity – 456,000 viewers (down 65,000), 182,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q4: CJ Perry promo/Dark Order promo/The Acclaimed promo/Rey Fenix vs. Angelico – 444,000 viewers (down 12,000), 188,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Q5: FTR promo/Darby Allin attacked by Luchasaurus/Allin vs. Roderick Strong – 499,000 viewers (up 55,000), 209,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)

Q6: End of Strong vs. Allin/Powerhouse Hobbs promo/Keith Lee promo/The Righteous video/Bryan Danielson segment – 483,000 viewers (down 16,000), 214,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)

Q7: Danielson, Ricky Starks, Big Bill and Jon Moxley segment/Lucha Bros promo – 493,000 viewers (up 10,000), 210,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q8: Samoa Joe vs. Penta El Zero M – 489,000 viewers (down 4,000), 209,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Overrun: End of Joe vs. Penta – 520,000 viewers (up 31,000), 222,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)

Dynamite was #1 on cable for the night. It had 116,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 14.9%), 56,000 in women 18-34 (up 3.7%), 169,000 in men 35-49 (down 10.1%) and 61,000 in women 35-49 (down 7.6%). The audience was 70.9% male in 18-49.

Compared to last week, it was up 0.1% in viewers, down 1.7% in 18-49 and up 4.5% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 24.4% in viewers, down 21.2% in 18-49 and down 23.6% in 18-34.

Q1: Jon Moxley vs. Big Bill – 962,000 viewers, 421,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Moxley vs. Bill/Roderick Strong & The Kingdom promo/Don Callis & Konosuke Takeshita promo/Blackpool Combat Club promo – 927,000 viewers (down 35,000), 429,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)

Q3: HOOK & Orange Cassidy segment/Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida/Saraya promo – 889,000 viewers (down 38,000), 410,000 in 18-49 (down 19,000)

Q4: Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara segment/MJF & Adam Cole promo – 899,000 viewers (up 10,000), 417,000 in 18-49 (u 7,000)

Q5: Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage – 935,000 viewers (up 36,000), 413,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q6: Elite and Mogul Embassy segment/Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard – 861,000 viewers (down 74,000), 397,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)

Q7: End of Allin & Wayne vs. Parker & Menard/Christian Cage promo/Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong – 801,000 viewers (down 60,000), 362,000 in 18-49 (down 35,000)

Q8: End of Joe vs. Strong – 810,000 viewers (up 9,000), 367,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)