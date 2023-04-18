Raven Responds to Tommy Dreamer’s Comments Regarding His Health

– During a recent interview with PWMania.com’s Lewis Carlan spoke to former WWE and WCW Superstar Raven, who discussed Tommy Dreamer’s recent comments regarding not recruiting Raven for the Hardcore War at Rebellion. Raven stated that he’s currently going fine health-wise, despite Dreamer’s recent “work-shoot” comments. In recruiting for the Hardcore War at Rebellion, Dreamer said that he didn’t call Raven because his health wasn’t great, and Dreamer also cited his personal role in why Raven can’t wrestle anymore. Below are some highlights:

Raven on Tommy Dreamer’s recent comments: “My health is fine. Honestly, like, I think what the problem was, is in his interview, Tommy lives in a work shoot world. Like it’s a half work half shoot to him. And in his mind, Raven and Dreamer really went to summer camp together and fought over Beulah. And he was triumphing because he married her, I guess. I think what he meant to come across and say is, that I can’t wrestle, because I just had my knees replaced and I’m gonna have my shoulder replaced this year, so I can’t wrestle now. And it’d be at least a year of recovery for my shoulder replacement and then he added the working part, where he’s like, you know, I don’t know if I gave him a, you know, cause damage in the chair shot heard around the world so half shooting, half working. But if that one chair shot was what gave me brain damage. I mean, if I had brain damage, I’m sure I have some damage. Obviously, I think all wrestlers do from all the chair shots and head and drugs we take. But, you know to make it seem like that I have brain damage, like excessive brain damage where its affecting my life, which it doesn’t.”

On his brain health: “And obviously, you can see I’m clear headed. And he started talking about boxers and how boxers, you know, when they start out there, he can’t watch boxing movies, because their videos because they start out clear speaking but then they get they start slurring their words at the end of their career. And somehow all that got boxed in together, and it came across like that’s what was happening to me. And I know he didn’t mean it that way. He was just trying to capitalize on you know, on the story, the storyline that he’s telling for Impact, where he’s, trying to forsake, hardcore-ness to an extent or something. I’m not sure exactly. I haven’t followed it. But I was gonna have him rebuttal it, rebut it, you know, and just retract it. But then I figured he wouldn’t be able to explain it as clearly because he doesn’t know my life, like I know my life. You know what I mean?”

Raven on his current health: “Yeah, I’m in good health. I’m just suffering injuries from my career. You know, the shoulder replacement I probably needed for 10, 15 years. I haven’t had a lot of big injuries. But I’ve had a couple, I herniated three discs in my lower back. I had my left shoulder replaced in 2013 and it was so painful that I said that’s it I’m not getting the right one either replacing too but I’m like I’m not getting that until i absolutely have to and now I absolutely have to. Then I got to two knees replaced last year. And then I should be a perfectly healthy young man and or old young man. I still feel like I’m 28 inside. I’m 58 but I feel 28 and I probably have the organs of a 78 year old.”