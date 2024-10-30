Raven Says Making Upcoming Documentary Was a ‘Painful’ Experience

Raven is the focus of an upcoming documentary, and the ECW, WWE and WCW alumnus says it wasn’t an easy experience to make. The documentary Nevermore: The Raven Effect is set to release at an unannounced point in the future, with the trailer releasing this week. Raven was a guest on Busted Open Radio and opened up on the process of shooting the movie. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his reaction to watching the movie in the edit process: “It was painful. I got enough issues to hold a magazine stand… [so] it was rough. Every time the director wanted me to look at the movie to see what I thought, I was like ‘Ugh, do I have to watch it?’ I had blown it off for a couple of months, and finally I sit down to watch it, and it was brutal going through it.”

On giving the director input on the film: “A lot of…he wanted my opinion on [whether] to keep this or move that or whatever. And then I wanted to put my two cents in. It was up to him to make the movie he wanted to make, but I wanted to put my two cents in. Like, if I thought…there was this shot in earlier of somebody that had nothing to do with me, then I was like ‘Yeah, it really doesn’t apply, you know what I mean? Let’s not keep that in there.’ But watching it back every time, it was brutal.”