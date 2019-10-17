wrestling / News
Various News: RD Evans Reportedly Signs With Impact Wrestling, Video of STARDOM Press Conference, Updated NJPW Super Junior Tag League Standings
– During his latest ‘Jimmy Jacobs Doesn’t Know’ podcast (via Fightful, Jimmy Jacobs revealed that RD Evans has signed with Impact Wrestling. Evans had been working for WWE until earlier this year, when he left the company following the Hall of Fame ceremony. The word at the time was that Vince McMahon became furious that Bret Hart used his name during his Hall of Fame induction speech. Evans, who produced the speech, quit the company when it became apparent that he was going to get fired over it.
– STARDOM has released a video of the press conference announcing their purchase by Bushiroad.
– Here are the updated NJPW Super Junior Tag League standings:
Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero (2-0): 2 pts.
Volador Junior & Titan (2-0): 4 pts.
El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-0): 4 pts.
Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo (1-1): 2 pts.
SHO & YOH (1-1): 2 pts.
Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles (0-2): 0 pts.
Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura (0-2): 0 pts.
TJP & Clark Connors (0-2): 0 pts.
