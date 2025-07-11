Real1 Appears In Video For 4th Rope During TNA Impact

Real1 made an appearance in a video paid for by 4th Rope during this week’s TNA Impact. You can see the video below, which featured the former Enzo Amore appearing with his 4th Rope Flyweight Championship.

During the video, Real1 ran through his catchphrases and teased going through a “forbidden door” as TNA was coming to his area for Slammiversary.

4th Rope is run by Westside Gunn.