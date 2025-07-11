wrestling / News
Real1 Appears In Video For 4th Rope During TNA Impact
July 10, 2025 | Posted by
Real1 made an appearance in a video paid for by 4th Rope during this week’s TNA Impact. You can see the video below, which featured the former Enzo Amore appearing with his 4th Rope Flyweight Championship.
During the video, Real1 ran through his catchphrases and teased going through a “forbidden door” as TNA was coming to his area for Slammiversary.
4th Rope is run by Westside Gunn.
This post has been paid for by Fourth Rope.@real1 #TNAiMPACT
WATCH on TNA+: https://t.co/n87MfBNErx
WATCH on YouTube: https://t.co/7JoHxNzrtl pic.twitter.com/ovNqc25Mgs
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 11, 2025
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Shayna Baszler Producing at This Week’s WWE NXT TV Tapings
- Gail Kim Reacts To Recent Comments From Carlos Silva on Her TNA Wrestling Release
- Steve Blackman Confirms Why He Was Removed From WWE Brawl for All
- Matt Hardy On His Relationship With CM Punk, Thinking Punk Had Him Pulled From An AEW Show