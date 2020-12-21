Recent Push For Lana Reportedly Started As Punishment

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that the recent push that Lana has received initially started out as punishment. Bryan Alvarez noted the timing of Miro signing with AEW and Lana being put through tables for weeks after.

Dave Meltzer said the angle “obviously” started as a punishment, but that “somebody got the idea it was funny” and it kept going. WWE believed that Lana would get over big as a babyface because it was funny, but that doesn’t seem to have happened. He noted that they have been “piping in so many fake cheers” for Lana during this time in an attempt to make the push work.

He noted that WWE has the idea that babyfaces should get beat up constantly before getting to the top because that’s what happened with Daniel Bryan. Fans kept cheering Bryan no matter how many times he lost, and eventually fan demand led to him becoming WWE Champion.