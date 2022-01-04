Renee Paquette On Big E Being Pinned At WWE Day 1, Brock Lesnar Not Needing WWE Title

In a recent edition of Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, Renee Paquette discussed why she didn’t like Big E being pinned in the WWE title match at Day 1, Brock Lesnar winning the title, and much more. Here’s what Paquette had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Renee Paquette on why she didn’t like Big E being pinned in the WWE title match at Day 1: “I just wish, given the stipulation of it being a fatal five-way, the fact that Big E did not have to be pinned or submitted in order to lose the title. I just don’t know why he had to be the one to take the pin. You know, I feel like it could’ve gone to, you know, somebody else in the fight. Maybe Kevin Owens? Sorry, Kevin. It definitely opens the door to see like, what’s next? Are we going to get to see more of Big E and Brock? It does seem like we’re going to see some Bobby Lashley and Brock, which I cannot wait to see. I think Bobby Lashley is so cool, he’s just an insane athlete and I can’t wait to see what those two do.”

On Brock Lesnar winning the title: “Brock doesn’t need one. The thing is, is that Brock doesn’t need it. Brock is not the kind of athlete or wrestler to need a title. He doesn’t need a title. He doesn’t need a title to be a draw, Brock is Brock. He’s an attraction no matter what. But, this like, this sort of version of Brock where he’s like, babyface Brock Lesnar with his ponytail and his overalls and his plaid shirts. There’s just something about it that I think, I don’t know, it’s like this character evolution of Brock Lesnar that I think so many people are drawn to right now.”