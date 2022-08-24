Renee Paquette On WWE’s Recent Changes Following Triple H Takeover, Is Happy For Michael Cole

Renee Paquette is happy to see people in WWE shine more brightly as a result of the company’s recent changes, and Michael Cole in particular. Paquette discussed the recent tweaks to WWE’s product since Vince McMahon exited and Triple H took over creative on the latest episode of The Sessions, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On the change in regime in WWE: “My takeaway from all of [the WWE changes] is how happy I am for how many awesomely talented people that maybe did not get to be quite as talented as they could be due to restrictions and limitations. Now, we’re gonna get really great glimpses into how awesome some people can really be. Whether it’s Michael Cole doing his shit on commentary and being just as good as he actually is or Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux being brought back into WWE, to Bayley working with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler being booked properly. Oh my God, what a relief.”

On Michael Cole getting a chance to shine in the new era: “I’ve said this a million times and I’m just gonna reiterate it of how good he is and how people have literally crapped on him for years and years and years. You guys don’t even know how good he is, or what a regular Raw or what SmackDown looks like for him. That dude is in a pressure cooker every single show and he takes the brunt of it. But now, to see him like, actually just show his talent and get to show his love of professional wrestling and the fact that he’s been in the business for twenty five plus years and the depth of knowledge he has of professional wrestling, it’s awesome. It makes me really happy to see him get to breathe and do his thing, but also to see people be like ‘Oh shit, Cole is awesome’.”