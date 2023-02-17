Renee Paquette On Similarities Between Charlotte Flair and Britt Baker, AEW’s Tribute To Jay Briscoe

On a recent edition of The Sessions, host Renee Paquette gave her thoughts on some recent events in wrestling, including Charlotte Flair, Britt Baker, and the AEW tribute to Jay Briscoe. Highlights below:

Renee praises Emi Sakura and Jamie Hayter: “You know what else was really great? Emi Sakura and Jamie Hayter. They absolutely beat the shit out of each other. I feel like that was a very special, cool moment that really put them both in a really — I mean Jamie Hayter’s been on the up and up and up, so to have Emi go out there and have that moment, that was a huge moment for her.”

On similarities between Britt Baker and Charlotte Flair: “Britt has such a presence. It’s funny, not to like, it’s different from Charlotte, but I feel like Charlotte gets so much flak from people. She’s just so fucking good, what do you want? She’s a great wrestler, she’s a great promo. She, I, uh, I think Charlotte’s fantastic and I think that Britt falls into that as well where like she’s just really well-rounded.”

On the Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal tribute to Jamin on Dynamite: “It was a really beautiful moment. I don’t have a personal relationship with the Briscoes, I’ve never been able to work with them before. That was my first time ever meeting Mark when he was at TV this past week. But I think to see someone like him go through what he just went through, to have that kind of a loss, and to be able to step back into the thing that he knows and to just go out there and do that. To go out there and wrestle, and of course with it being Jay Lethal, and the history between all of them. It was a beautiful moment and a very tragic situation. And I’m very glad that AEW was able to pull that together, to be able to pay tribute to Jay Briscoe, I know that it meant a lot to so many of the men and women that have shared a ring with him, that have spent time with him. It was really really nice to be able to see people… I don’t want to say just like grieving together, but to be able to be together and lean on each other through a difficult time.”

If using any of the above quotations, please credit The Sessions h/t 411mania for the transcription.