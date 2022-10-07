wrestling / News
Renée Paquette Set To Start Work With Cincinnati Bengals
Recent Twitter announcements reveal that former WWE commentator Renée Paquette will have a new series with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals. The production, Renée All Dey, has been posted on the Bengals official Twitter account as a short clip with Paquette conducting an interview, with the promise that more will be “coming soon.” Paquette retweeted the announcement expressing her excitement for the upcoming series, reiterating that it will be premiering shortly.
You can see Paquette’s tweet and the original video posting below.
🥳🥳🥳 so freaking psyched to join the @Bengals and have my own series with them! Renée All Dey coming soon! 🐯 https://t.co/7bTodMn40V
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) October 6, 2022
The story behind the Versace robe😂
Bengals l @ReneePaquette pic.twitter.com/sE5KkbAPR3
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 6, 2022
