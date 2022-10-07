wrestling / News

Renée Paquette Set To Start Work With Cincinnati Bengals

October 7, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE Renee Young Renee Paquette Image Credit: WWE

Recent Twitter announcements reveal that former WWE commentator Renée Paquette will have a new series with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals. The production, Renée All Dey, has been posted on the Bengals official Twitter account as a short clip with Paquette conducting an interview, with the promise that more will be “coming soon.” Paquette retweeted the announcement expressing her excitement for the upcoming series, reiterating that it will be premiering shortly.



