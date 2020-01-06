Retirement Ceremony For Jushin Liger Held At NJPW New Year’s Dash (Pics, Video)

Everyone knew it was coming, but the retirement ceremony for Jushin Liger was finally held this morning at NJPW New Year’s Dash. Liger wrestled his final two matches ever at Wrestle Kingdom 14 the preceding two nights. Liger’s career ran for almost 36 years and he’s had over 4,000 matches worldwide. He’s been the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship eleven times, and won the Jr. Heavyweight Tag Titles six times. Liger won the Best of the Super Juniors in 1992, 1994, and 2001.

During his retirement ceremony, he was joined by NJPW stars including Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryu Lee, Tiger Mask IV, Taguchi, Nagata, Juice Robinson, and Kota Ibushi. Eventually his wife and daughter also came out and he told them that he was finally coming home before a 10-bell salute was held. You can find our full recap of the show, and Liger’s ceremony, by clicking here. Photos and clips can be found below.

