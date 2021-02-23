wrestling / News
RETRIBUTION Teases More Dissension Following Last Night’s Raw
RETRIBUTION is seriously on the rocks after last night’s episode of Raw, teasing more internal issues today. Last night’s episode saw Mustafa Ali go on a rant against the group after T-BAR and MACE lost to The New Day, asking how much longer they were going to keep failing him and how much longer he has to deal with “this crap” from them before walking away. On Twitter today, the members of the group took to Twitter to share their own frustrations with Ali.
RECKONING wrote, “How much longer do WE have to deal with this crap…” while SLAPJACK shared a couple unhappy emoji tweets, and T-BAR defended himself and MACE. T-BAR indicated he was speechless about Ali’s rant in his tweet. Ali, meanwhile, wrote:
“There’s a difference between a bad driver and bad directions.”
Is there trouble brewing within #RETRIBUTION? 👀#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wvdFPSqm9h
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
— SWAPJACK (@SlapJackRTRBTN) February 23, 2021
— SWAPJACK (@SlapJackRTRBTN) February 23, 2021
There’s a difference between a bad driver and bad directions.
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) February 23, 2021
How much longer do WE have to deal with this crap… https://t.co/zWfndaTZg4
— Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) February 23, 2021
……………. https://t.co/NuvDeyyCtv
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) February 23, 2021
Seems like a pretty good tag team to me. pic.twitter.com/sUppQLMJMU
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) February 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley Shares Story of Ric Flair Getting Arrested at an Airport and Blaming Him
- Papa Shango Trends on Twitter Following Randy Orton Vomiting Black Goo on Raw
- Mick Foley Asks WWE Not ‘Mess Around’ With Pushing Rhea Ripley
- Kurt Angle On Pitching WrestleMania 35 Match With John Cena, Wrestling Baron Corbin, Jason Jordan Storyline