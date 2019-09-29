Revolution Pro Referee Incident Led to WWE Pulling Talent from Southside Wrestling Show

– The much-discussed Revolution Pro Wrestling incident in which a referee was legitimately attacked was what led to WWE pulling UK talent from Southside Wrestling’s show. If you recall, Revolution Pro made headlines earlier in the month after referee Aaren Wilde revealed he was legitimately attacked by Sha Samuels and Josh Bodom after ending a match early with a three-count when Bodom didn’t get his shoulder off the mat quick enough. Wilde revealed that he would not be able to continue as a referee going forward as a result of the injuries he suffered.

Revolution Pro and Samuels issued statements after the story broke, with Samuels apologizing and saying he was trying to cover for the match ending early while pointing out he protected Wilde with the scoop slam he did. Revolution Pro said that Samuels would have to “undertake internal disciplinary” and that there was a zero tolerance policy for him going forward, while they cut ties with Bodom. Bodom went on a tirade, took his Twitter account private and said he was quitting the business.

The whole incident is what led WWE to pull its UK talent from the Southside Wrestling show per PWInsider. The show is Southside’s last before Revolution Pro takes the company over and when WWE learned that Revolution Pro would be technically running the event, they determined that they could not allow their contracted talent to appear. The company didn’t want their talent placed in an environment they didn’t approve of and didn’t want to risk talent having something happen that could prevent them working upcoming NXT shows. Despite some rumors suggesting otherwise, it had nothing to do with Revolution Pro’s relationship with NJPW.

As reported on Friday, AEW has stepped in and is sending Cody, Brandi Rhodes, MJF and Shawn Spears to the show.