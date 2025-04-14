wrestling / News

RevPro Live In Southampton 35 Results: Leyton Buzzard vs. Ricky Knight Jr.

April 14, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
RevPro

Revolution Pro Wrestling presented their latest Live In Southampton event on April 13th from Southampton, England. Fans could watch the event streaming live on RevProOnDemand. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

* Michael Oku def. Cameron Khai

* Ethan Allen def. Danny Black

* Cut Throat Collective (Mercedez Blaze & Safire Reed) def. Pretty Psycho (Amira Blair & Zoe Lucas)

* Luke Jacobs def. Joe Lando

* JJ Gale, Stephen Wolf & Zozaya def. Jay Joshua, Robbie X & Taylor James

* Chris Ridgeway def. Seiki Yoshioka

* Leyton Buzzard def. Ricky Knight Jr.

* David Francisco def. Leon Slater by DQ

