RevPro Announces New Partnership With CMLL, Fantasticamania Coming to the UK

Revolution Pro Wrestling has announced a new partnership with CMLL, which will see the Fantasticamania event come to the UK. RevPro will host the event in Manchester on September 23. The announcement reads:

Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) & Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) are today pleased to officially announce a working relationship.

Revolution Pro Wrestling matchmaker Andy Quildan said, ‘one of the great things about Pro Wrestling is it’s an international language that anyone can understand and I firmly believe that this will be another illustration of that fact. We look forward to working with the world’s oldest wrestling promotion and are hopeful that this new partnership will not only thrill crowds but also aid the development of our home grown stars who will be competing alongside and against some of the most talented wrestlers in the world.’

You can expect to see involvement from CMLL talents at Revolution Pro Wrestling events starting on Saturday September 23rd with two huge shows as live from Manchester’s Love Factory RevPro Presents: Fantastica Mania UK 2023.

This history making event will be presented alongside Manchester’s ‘Taco Town, the UK’s Biggest Taco & Tequila Festival’ (which all ticket holders will get complimentary entry into) and be the perfect introduction to the world of Lucha Libre and CMLL to wrestling fans in the UK.

To join an exclusive mailing list pre-sale for RevPro Presents: Fantastica Mania UK 2023 go to: www.cmlluk.com