Rey Fenix Expected To Head To WWE Following AEW Departure

Rey Fenix is officially a free agent, as confirmed by Fightful Select. Despite a potential contract extension due to injury time, he’s now free to sign with any promotion. Sources indicate that a WWE signing is imminent, with Fanatics already preparing merchandise and creative teams generating ideas.

This development follows a period of contractual uncertainty. Last year, both Fenix and Penta were reportedly close to leaving AEW, but their contracts were extended when AEW learned of their negotiations with WWE. Fenix also privately alleged “inhumane treatment” by AEW, which the company denied privately but chose not to address publicly. Insiders believe a non-disparagement agreement was likely a condition of his release. Interestingly, AEW had considered releasing Fenix earlier, before these allegations complicated matters. Penta has notably avoided criticizing AEW in recent interviews.

In recent months, Fenix hadn’t been part of any significant creative plans, though he, Penta, and Pac were slated for a Trios Title win before the contract issues arose.

WWE sources consider Fenix’s arrival a ‘foregone conclusion,’ anticipating he’ll join his brother Penta on the main roster.