Rey Mysterio Hopes To See WWE Hold a PPV in Mexico Soon

Rey Mysterio is hopeful that WWE will hold a PPV in Mexico in the next few years. WWE has been expanding their big events to international markets in the past couple of years including Puerto Rico, Germany, Australia, France, and the UK. Mysterio spoke with Bleacher Report for an interview and said he’d like to see the company head south of the border for a Premium Live Event. You can see a couple highlights below:

On a possible PLE in Mexico: “I’m hoping that it happens in the next three years. I think my people deserve something as good as a PLE. I’m truly hoping. We have a huge stadium over there, Estadio Azteca, which I believe is being remodeled this year. I think the fans would go crazy. Mexico has always been an incredible crowd for wrestling and what better than to pay it off with WWE coming over there and giving them something as special as a PLE?”

On getting betrayed on WWE TV: “I’m too friendly with people and because I don’t know how to get mad and I can’t be the bad guy, even at home. My wife sometimes will tell me, ‘You have to show them a little bit more attitude.’ I’m just so chill. I’m so relaxed. I can’t change that character I’ve been for so many years, my whole life. I always end up trusting the wrong people and that’s my problem. Maybe one day I’ll just snap and go crazy.”