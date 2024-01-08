Rey Mysterio Hoping To Make In-Ring Return In Time For WWE Royal Rumble

Speaking on Baker Banter (per Fightful), Rey Mysterio was asked about the possibility of him returning at WWE Royal Rumble later this month, which is something that has been in doubt due to injury.

Mysterio announced he had undergone knee injury in November with the reported expectation that he could be back anywhere from six to eight weeks. He had been working through a torn meniscus.

“I’m really working hard on my physical therapy. I just had knee surgery, thanks to Santos Escobar, and his time will come eventually. I do hope that I can return for the Rumble, if not shortly after that. I am working very hard to make my return as soon as possible.”