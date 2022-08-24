Rey Mysterio Recalls Talking To Dominik’s Teacher About Eddie Guerrero Storyline, First Time Meeting Paul Heyman

Rey Mysterio recently looked back on his infamous storyline with Eddie Guerrero involving the paternity of his son Dominik and having to talk to Dominik’s teacher about it. The storyline played out on WWE TV in 2005 when Guerrero and Mysterio were feuding after the former turned heel, and led to his eventually claiming that Dominik was his son and not Rey’s. It culminated in a ladder match for the custody of Dominik at that year’s SummerSlam.

Mysterio spoke with Fox News for a new interview promoting his episode of Biography: WWE Legends that premieres on A&E this Sunday, and you can check out some highlights below:

On his first experiences with Paul Heyman: “Great guy, right away. I remember walking up to Paul and asking him, ‘Excuse me, Mr. Heyman, is it OK if we use a table? You know, we wanted to do this with the table’ and, he’s so funny, he’s like ‘great, you can use a table, you can use the car, you can use a chair, use whatever you want, go out there and have a great time.’ So, sure enough, I took his advice and every night we went out and we f**king tried to perform better than the night before. And it was very exciting because this was all knew to us. Like we never had been a part of extreme wrestling. So, the fact that we were dipping into something new, we were enjoying it to the fullest.”

On the storyline involving Eddie Guerrero and Dominik’s paternity: “I remember talking to one of his teachers and I know Dominik was getting harassed constantly. They were a bit concerned about the situation, about him being in the middle of a situation that was uncomfortable. But after one of his teachers approached him and said, ‘is everyone OK at home? Are you sure, Dominik? Is there anything we can do to help?’ After Dom told me that, I remember approaching the teacher and telling her as you know this is all part of the entertainment business. Nothing that is happening on TV is real. So, everything is OK no worries. You don’t have to worry about anything. I think the only thing we have to worry about is when Dom misses school that he’s able to take his homework with him and do it when he’s on the road. But besides that, everything was OK.”

On working with Dominik: “I never thought this moment would happen because my son never really showed interest until the age of 19. We did the storyline with him, Eddie and myself back in 2005 and I just never realized that after that storyline that he would kind of have some interest and start training because he never did. He always played football. The interest that he started to show was, again, at the age of 19. His career developed so fast. Moving to Tampa (Florida), training there with Jay Lethal and eventually going up to a camp with Lance Storm and just everything happened so far. Next thing you know, he was having a debut match at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins.

“The past two years that he’s been wrestling, I’ve enjoyed so much – the time sharing with him in the ring. It’s a different type of enjoyment. Now, it’s like I’ve done everything I could possibly do, plus more. I just never imagined that I would have such a long and illustrious career but now, to be able to share some of my most incredible moments with my son, wrestling next to him is very special.”

On what he hopes fans take from the episode: “You don’t know how many times I was told ‘no’ because I was too small. I’m sure that happens a lot with other kids in different sports, in life in general. But the fact that they could turn a negative into a positive is the best feeling in the world. I truly feel like I did that throughout my whole career and look at where it’s taken me.”