– WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley took to social media, addressing wrestling fans who claim to say “women deserve better” in wrestling while also using mean spirited remarks in the “same breath,” such as, “I hope she gets injured,” or “She should retire.” She wrote the following message:

Women’s wrestling fan

– “women deserve better”

(Same breath)

– “she’s sleeping with her boss that’s why she’s where she is”

– “She should retire”

– “She doesn’t deserve it”

– “She’s handed everything and never worked for anything”

– “I hope she gets injured”

YOU guys are the real reason it’s so difficult to be taken seriously as a women’s wrestler.

If YOU put as much effort into your own miserable lives as you put into degrading successful women, then maybe you would accomplish something yourself.