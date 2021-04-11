WWE News: Rhea Ripley Gets Ready For WrestleMania, New Bellas Hall of Fame Diary

– Rhea Ripley is ready to get down to business for her shot at the Raw Women’s Title tonight at WrestleMania 37. WWE posted a new video of Ripley discussing the match, described as follows:

“Although she is excited about WrestleMania, at the end of the day, The Nightmare knows this is her job and it’s time to focus and get the gold.”

– The Bella Twins posted a new WWE Hall of Fame Diaries video, looking at WrestleMania coinciding with Daniel Bryan and Brie’s 7th wedding anniversary: