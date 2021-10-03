wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley On Her Initial Reaction to Teaming With Nikki A.S.H., NXT 2.0 Revamp
Rhea Ripley is loving her tag team with Nikki A.S.H., but she says she was uncertain about it at first. Ripley spoke with TV Insider for a new interview discussing her team with A.S.H., the NXT revamp and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On her initial reaction to being paired with Nikki: “At first I was a little bit standoffish. But she is growing on me. She is such a good person, warm-hearted and positive. Sometimes you just need someone like that behind you, especially when you’re someone like me who just goes out there and brutalizes people. Sometimes I need to calm down a little bit, so I’m glad to have Nikki by my side.”
On enjoying the tag run: “To be honest, I’m having the time of my life right now in this tag team. It’s a lot of fun. I do miss singles competition and do love it, but there are always times for a change. Right now, I think the fact we won the women’s tag team championship is truly incredible. And to do it with someone like Nikki and was in NXT when I first started. I really looked up to her. To hold these titles with her is truly extraordinary.”
On the NXT 2.0 revamp: “I actually really enjoyed it. I was a little bit skeptical, but I like the metal setting and all that. I was worried about the color. I walked into the building before the show went on and had a good look around. It was so epic to see in person. Seeing it on TV is really cool, but seeing it in person was a step more. Seeing the talent who have come out of the Performance Center the last six months. People I don’t even know. They’ve all been working so hard. Watching the show I thoroughly enjoyed it. Just seeing the people improve who I did know at NXT. Seeing the new faces. It’s a nice change. It was something that was somewhat needed as well. I do miss the black and gold and grungy vibe. But I think this is a good move with NXT.”