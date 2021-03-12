Rhett Titus Discusses His Training Experience With Daniel Bryan, What He Learned From Him

Rhett Titus was recently interviewed by Fightful, and he discussed a lot of different topics, including training with Daniel Bryan early in his career. Here are some highlights:

Rhett Titus on training with Daniel Bryan: “Man, like, I wasn’t in the shape that I’m in now. So, all those hindu squats, pushups, running. Now, I’d just be eating it all up and trying to dog everybody else out. But, at the time I was just like, ‘Oh, my gosh, more squats. More pushups.’ But, yeah, like if it was to happen now I’d be like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ At the time I was very new to wrestling, too. So, some of his techniques and holds were a little complicated for a new wrestler. So, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’

“I remember I had twenty minutes alone with Bryan where he was trying to teach me the short arm scissors and I just couldn’t get it, you know? Just sat there forever trying to, couldn’t get it. It was like my Kryptonite. Just couldn’t get the short arm scissors for the life of me. But, then, like years later, actually training with Delirious, he was actually able to finally crack the code to get me to learn the short arm scissors. Now, the short arm scissors? I love doing the short arm scissors.”

On what the experience with Bryan taught him as a wrestler: “It’s just like little instances like that where I’m like, ‘Man, I wish I was a little more experienced then, ‘cause I could have learned so much more.’ It’s little things show that like that you’ll think back to the trainer that you got and you’ll be like, ‘Ahh. This is what he was going for then.’ It’s like one of these full circle moments. But, yeah. Even getting to wrestle Bryan on a Ring of Honor show in 2009. Man, I wish I would be able to wrestle him today because not only has he gotten so much better since 2009, but I’ve gotten so much better since 2009. So, I would love to be able to learn more from him now. But, yeah, nowadays I’m kicking myself in the butt trying to, ‘Hey, you better work harder than you’ve been.’”