Rhino Reveals His Dream Opponent, How Long He Plans To Keep Wrestling

In an interview with The Angle Podcast (via Fightful), Rhino revealed who would be his current dream opponent and also spoke about how long he plans to keep wrestling. Here are highlights:

On his dream opponent: “I don’t know why Kevin Owens name just popped in my head because I’m here in Philly and probably at the area, that would be a really cool [match].”

On how long he will keep wrestling: “I’m at that point where I’m starting to be less in the ring and more behind the scenes and that’s one of the beauties I love about IMPACT. Soon I can start producing. Hopefully, I can get 5 more years in the ring full time. I would definitely like to do one of my last shows in the arena. Hopefully, I have the ability to choose to walk away.”