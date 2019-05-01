Rhyno Looks to Be Leaving WWE When His Contract Expires

– Another WWE star looks to be leaving once his contract expires. Wrestling Inc reports that Rhyno’s contract with the company expires in July and has started to accept independent bookings. IWC announced on Wednesday that the WWE star is returning to the roster in the summer.

This isn’t a shocker, it must be said. Rhyno himself alluded to the possibility that he would go elsewhere when his contract was done, noting, “I love working with WWE. They’re great. But I might have go somewhere else. I don’t know yet.”