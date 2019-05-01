wrestling / News
Rhyno Looks to Be Leaving WWE When His Contract Expires
– Another WWE star looks to be leaving once his contract expires. Wrestling Inc reports that Rhyno’s contract with the company expires in July and has started to accept independent bookings. IWC announced on Wednesday that the WWE star is returning to the roster in the summer.
This isn’t a shocker, it must be said. Rhyno himself alluded to the possibility that he would go elsewhere when his contract was done, noting, “I love working with WWE. They’re great. But I might have go somewhere else. I don’t know yet.”
BREAKING: It just became official! Former IWC Heavyweight Champion, @Rhyno313, will return to the IWC roster in 2019! When will the man-beast return?! Who will his target be?! There's only one way to find out! pic.twitter.com/K0IiV0l3CR
— IWC Wrestling (@IWCwrestling) May 1, 2019
