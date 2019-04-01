Rhyno Says He Might Have to Leave WWE When Contact Expires in July

– A new feature on Rhyno reveals his contract expiry date, and quotes Rhyno as saying he may not stick around. The WWE star was profiled by Press & Guide for a piece and talked about his wrestling future, with the article noting his contract with the company expires in mid-July.

Rhyno said that he wants to wrestle at least another eight years, but noted that a new deal with WWE isn’t yet in place. He told the outlet, “I love working with WWE. They’re great. But I might have go somewhere else. I don’t know yet.”

Rhyno’s WWE.com profile was moved to the alumni section back in December when he was “fired” by Baron Corbin and then announced his retirement to the live crowd, something he went back on a week later. He returned to WWE television on the Christmas eve episode of Raw, saving Heath Slater from an attack by Jinder Mahal and the Singh brothers.

He has worked house shows since, most recently competing in February.