Ric Flair Is ‘Very Happy’ With Last Match, Talks Having Family There For Bout
Ric Flair had his final match last week, and he says he is “very happy” with it. Flair spoke with Lucha Libre Online last night for a new interview discussing his bout with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at Starrcast V last Sunday. You can check out the highlights from the discussion below, courtesy of Fightful:
On the match: “I’m very happy with it. I needed to give it one more shot. I feel like I didn’t go out the right way, and to have the relationship now that I do with Andrade, with Charlotte, to have a son-in-law like him to be a tag team partner, for him to tag with me and have the whole family there and his family, who I’ve gotten to know well, it was big for all of them.”
on his family being there for the bout: “It was especially big for me because my entire family was there and the only person to get an opportunity to do that twice. Once in 2008 with Shawn Michaels and now with my son-in-law in Nashville, it was big.”
