wrestling / News

Rich Swann Unifies Impact Wrestling & TNA World Titles at Sacrifice (Pics, Video)

March 13, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Rich Swann

Rich Swann unified the Impact Wrestling World Title and the TNA World Title by defeating Moose at Impact Wrestling Sacrifice. He will now go on to face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a title vs. title match on April 24th at Rebellion.

Highlights of the match are below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rich Swann, Ashish

More Stories

loading