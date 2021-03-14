wrestling / News
Rich Swann Unifies Impact Wrestling & TNA World Titles at Sacrifice (Pics, Video)
Rich Swann unified the Impact Wrestling World Title and the TNA World Title by defeating Moose at Impact Wrestling Sacrifice. He will now go on to face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a title vs. title match on April 24th at Rebellion.
Highlights of the match are below.
.@GottaGetSwann slams @TheMooseNation into the post. #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/7oTqKCzn5r
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021
HANDSPRING CUTTER OUTTA NOWHERE! #Sacrifice @GottaGetSwann pic.twitter.com/wKvBv9Gszx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021
THIS IS INSANE!
MOONSAULT FALL AWAY SLAM OFF THE TOP BY @TheMooseNation! #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/cm90Wd3pnu
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021
Rich Swann is the Unified World Champion and will face Kenny Omega in a TITLE vs TITLE match at #IMPACTRebellion on April 24th. #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/OGLYldLbNP
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021
AND NEW TNA World Heavyweight Champion
AND STILL IMPACT World Champion @GottaGetSwann is the Unified World Champion! #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/vIb2s2KrNt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021
