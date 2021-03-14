Rich Swann Unifies Impact Wrestling & TNA World Titles at Sacrifice (Pics, Video)

Rich Swann unified the Impact Wrestling World Title and the TNA World Title by defeating Moose at Impact Wrestling Sacrifice. He will now go on to face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a title vs. title match on April 24th at Rebellion.

Highlights of the match are below.

THIS IS INSANE! MOONSAULT FALL AWAY SLAM OFF THE TOP BY @TheMooseNation! #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/cm90Wd3pnu — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021

Rich Swann is the Unified World Champion and will face Kenny Omega in a TITLE vs TITLE match at #IMPACTRebellion on April 24th. #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/OGLYldLbNP — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021