Richard Holliday Gives a State of the Union In Latest MLW Pulp FUSION

The latest MLW Pulp Fusion is online, with Richard Holliday giving his State of the Union and more. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

“Low Ki breaks his silence while Alex Hammerstone thunderclaps the roster for The Restart.

Richard Holliday presides over a dynastic state of the union?

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed wants that smoke but Can Brian Pillman Jr. make it down to 205 pounds?

The Von Erichs answer the call… and you’ll be shocked who reached out.

King Mo’s manager and advisor Dan Lambert issues a statement on Low Ki’s suspension by the athletic commission being overturned.”