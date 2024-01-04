Rick Boogs Details Why He Thinks Vince McMahon’s WWE Removal Killed His Career

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Rick Boogs explained why he thinks the removal of Vince McMahon from WWE creative killed his career in the company. Boogs was released from WWE in September of last year and made the claim about McMahon then. Here are highlights:

On why he thinks Vince McMahon’s removal hurt his career: “Well, I mean, if you look at it objectively, look at my NXT run and then look at when I was seen by Vince and look at that run. Then, when management and the whole regime changed again, look at that run. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, he was injured.’ I was supposed to be brought back early when I wasn’t cleared, a month or two after rehab. I was really pumped. ‘Yeah, let’s get back out there,’ and it was kiboshed.”

On his claim that someone had a grudge against him: “Grudge isn’t the right word. In development, I was told, ‘You have an awesome personality, and people like you, and the crowd is with you. Just keep getting better in the ring.’ Basically, with that regime, that’s all I ever heard. Dude, this is scripted television. We can make this whatever. It’s frustrating, but at the same time, I get where both sides are coming from.”