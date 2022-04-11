Rick Boogs Walking On Crutches Following WrestleMania 38 Injury (Video)

Rick Boogs suffered a torn quad patella during his opening tag team title match at WrestleMania 38. Boogs teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura to challenge The Usos for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Boogs’ knees buckled after trying to lift The Usos. He had successful surgery and has taken to his Instagram account to reveal he can walk on crutches.

