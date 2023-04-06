Rickey Shane Page Praises Jacob Fatu, Says He’s ‘Top Three’ In Anoa’i Family

Rickey Shane Page is looking forward to facing Jacob Fatu at MLW Battle RIOT V, saying that he’s perhaps one of the top three guys from the legendary Anoa’i family. Page will battle Fatu at Saturday’s MLW show, and during a new interview with AdFreeShows he spoke highly about the former MLW World Champion. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his match against Fatu: “What’s not to like? He’s probably one of the best wrestlers in the world and again, another person that people, I feel, they sleep on him. He’s amazing – an absolute freak athlete for his size, an entertainer, [he] can get a crowd going and people absolutely love him. He’s one of the best people to be around in general.”

On Fatu’s talent: “He’s one of those kind of guys, one of those once-in-a-lifetime kind of guys. Even to stick out that much and be that good in his family, think about that, that’s crazy. His family is insane … He’s probably top-three in The Bloodline, for real. He’s amazing.”