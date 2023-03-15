Rickey Shane Page Says His Offer To Join MLW Happened Really Fast

In an interview with Fightful, Rickey Shane Page spoke about getting an offer to join MLW, which he did last month, and said it came together quickly. Here are highlights:

On getting offer to join MLW: “I did the Battle Riot last year. That was my first time coming and working for them and then they asked me back earlier this year in… February? January? I can’t remember now, my brain is all over the place. It just kinda happened. It happened real fast. The tapings before the last tapings, I had the craziest travel schedule of my entire career. I showed up and they were like, ‘Hey, you’re doing this and this and this and this,’ and I was like, ‘What? Okay.’ I just kind of did it and I didn’t really clock what was going on. Then the next show we were doing more stuff. I was like, ‘Man, I’m doing a lot. This is kinda cool.’ Then they offered me the contract and I was like, ‘Oh!’ It kind of happened out of nowhere, to be honest.”

On working in a backstage role: “Yeah. I guess I didn’t know if they were going to go public with that or not. But, yes, I am. I will be working backstage as well. Usually it just happens to where I’m at shows and people will come up and ask me to watch their matches—friends of mine that are on television will come up and ask me to listen to their match and make sure everything is cool. Then actually, for Progress—I think SummerSlam weekend, pre-pandemic—they brought me in to agent all the matches. I didn’t wrestle for them. I just stayed backstage. So I’ve done it before with the last couple of tours I’ve done for Progress, I’ve wrestled and done that. So a bit of a player / coach situation. I really enjoy doing it. It’s very fun. It’s a skill set that I think I’m good at. I feel like more wrestlers should learn this and learn how to do it because you can’t take bumps forever. Like I said, I’ve always really liked doing it. It just happens to me naturally anyways, people ask me to help with their matches. So I might as well get paid for it now. But, yeah, I really enjoy doing it. I always have better ideas for other people than I do myself half the time. Because people can do things I can’t. I’m very limited being so big. I want to be a cruiserweight, but it’s just not in the cards. So I’ll have much better ideas for other people. When you’re in the match, planning it, you get stuck in, ‘Okay, this is an RSP match, I’ve got to do it the way I do it.’ But when I’m looking at it through someone else and it has nothing to do with me. I just become a little more creative.”