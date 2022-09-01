Ricky Starks Weighs On Comparisons To The Rock, When He Realised He Was Getting Over

Ricky Starks has sometimes been compared to The Rock in terms of his wrestling character, and he recently weighed in on the comparisons. Starks spoke with The Ringer for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On the comparisons to The Rock: “I really don’t [hate the comparison]. In fact, it’s a huge compliment to have. I think there’s a misconception that I hate the comparison; I actually don’t. What I hate about the comparison sometimes is people say, ‘You steal the Rock. You try to be just like …’ And it’s like, I actually don’t. The Rock was never … the Rock was no. 3 on my list of favorite wrestlers; Undertaker was no. 1. So when people try to discredit my talents because they think I’m trying to be someone else, that’s when I have an issue with it. Yesterday, I went to this event and people are like, ‘You remind me of …’ They always have to put an era of Rock on it for some reason, like ‘the Nation of Domination Rock’ or something like that. But then I get people who say, ‘You just remind me of a young Rock.’ And I go, ‘That’s really nice. That’s really cool,’ because at least that’s a connection that you have.”

On when he realized the crowd is into his persona: “It was the Jay Lethal match, that was the one that let me know I could be a big contributor, I could stand on my own.”