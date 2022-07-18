Ricky Steamboat Set For Next Month’s NWA Taping

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Ricky Steamboat is set to appear at their TV tapings next month in Nashville. Here’s a press release:

The NWA are proud to announce that NWA and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat will be joining us Monday, August 29, at Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN! Known for being one of the most genuine people in wrestling both inside and outside the ring, Ricky Steamboat’s athleticism won over crowds while also winning him the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship from Ric Flair in 1989. A multiple-time Pro Wrestling Illustrated Match of the Year award winner, this is your opportunity to meet the legend himself! Limited meet & greet tickets include admission to the TV tapings and are now available at NWATIX.com!

Ricky Steamboat Meet & Greet VIP is $50 and includes:

– Photo and autograph opportunity with former NWA Champion Ricky Steamboat!!!

– Q&A with William Patrick Corgan and special guest NWA talent!

– Early entry and best choice of seats in the studio!

– Guaranteed admission to the TV tapings!

If you already purchased tickets for Monday and would like to upgrade to the Ricky Steamboat Meet & Greet, please contact us here for details.