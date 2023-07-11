Ricochet Calls For Match With Logan Paul On WWE Raw

Ricochet called his shot on Logan Paul, challenging Paul to a match on this week’s WWE Raw to no avail. Monday’s episode saw Ricochet and Paul go face to face for a segment in the ring where Ricochet called Paul out for trash talking him on InPAULsive, leading to Paul coming out and saying that Ricochet was a “reckless amateur” who targeting him at Money In The Bank. Ricochet said he wanted a match with Paul, but now wants to hurt him.

That led to the two getting physical when Ricochet dove to the outside in front of Paul, who dismissed it as a “TikTok moment” before taking a swing. Ricochet blocked the shot and hit a Sliced Bread off the apron.