Ricochet On Recent WWE NXT Changes, His Impressions Of Carmelo Hayes

In a recent interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Ricochet discussed the recent WWE NXT changes, his impressions of Carmelo Hayes, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Ricochet on the recent WWE NXT changes: “I think, again in this business, it’s forever. It doesn’t stop. They’re just trying something new, they’re trying something different, and I think it was just so sudden and so quick that people didn’t get a chance to really adjust. I think that was the biggest aspect. But now, I think changing again, not back to what it was but to something different and something that I feel like will be better, because now I think they have the grasp on bringing maybe some Raw and SmackDown people in or some NXT people to Raw and SmackDown. It really might start being something bigger, who knows? I think it’s so cool to be thinking about the future and being really excited to see what will come from it.”

On his impressions of Carmelo Hayes: “Carmelo Hayes could be on Raw, Smackdown, or NXT, and I think everywhere he goes, he’s going to show out and show why he belongs there, so I don’t see why not. I don’t see why he couldn’t be [on the WWE main roster]. If Solo [Sikoa] is walking around here doing everything, I don’t see why Melo can’t be doing the same thing.

If using any of the above quotes, please credit NBC Sports Boston with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.